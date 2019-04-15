Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) insider David Poutney purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £73,000 ($95,387.43).

LON:FRAN opened at GBX 74.50 ($0.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.64 million and a P/E ratio of 24.83. Franchise Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

Get Franchise Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.21. Franchise Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “David Poutney Buys 100,000 Shares of Franchise Brands PLC (FRAN) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/david-poutney-buys-100000-shares-of-franchise-brands-plc-fran-stock.html.

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.