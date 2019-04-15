DAPPSTER Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (DLISK)

DAPPSTER (CURRENCY:DLISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, DAPPSTER has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. DAPPSTER has a total market cap of $37,879.00 and $0.00 worth of DAPPSTER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPPSTER coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021269 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00025479 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About DAPPSTER

DAPPSTER (CRYPTO:DLISK) uses the hashing algorithm. DAPPSTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DAPPSTER’s official Twitter account is @Dlisk_promo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPPSTER’s official website is dlisk.com

DAPPSTER Coin Trading

DAPPSTER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPPSTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPPSTER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPPSTER using one of the exchanges listed above.

