DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,301.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. DAOstack has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $15,301.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00375716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.01093057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00212993 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005877 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,755,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.