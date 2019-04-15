D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,703 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for about 7.7% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,817,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,959,000 after purchasing an additional 381,357 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,594,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,877,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,446,000 after purchasing an additional 338,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 188,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,887. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $57,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.89.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

