D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 457.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/d-e-shaw-co-inc-trims-stake-in-liberty-braves-group-series-a-batra.html.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.