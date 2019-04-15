D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $376,000 in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RMR Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in RMR Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RMR Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $63.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.26. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.52%. Analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

