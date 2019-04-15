D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $353,000 in Domo Inc (DOMO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Domo from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $38.31 on Monday. Domo Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

