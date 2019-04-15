Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) Short Interest Update

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,608 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 608,907 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 793,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CYTX opened at $0.33 on Monday. Cytori Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.90% and a negative net margin of 267.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) by 724.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.76% of Cytori Therapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc is a late stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of autologous cell therapies from adipose tissue, using its proprietary technology, to treat a variety of medical conditions. It offers the Cytori Nanomedicine, Cytori Cell Therapy, and other clinical trials.

