CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.61.

NYSE:CVS opened at $52.81 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

