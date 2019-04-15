CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Increased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,459,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.8% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 926,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.61.

CVS opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVS Health Corp (CVS) Holdings Increased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/cvs-health-corp-cvs-holdings-increased-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.