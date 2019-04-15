CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.24 Million

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $121.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.10 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $83.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $493.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $500.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $507.74 million, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $519.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. FIG Partners cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

