CryptoPing Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. CryptoPing has a market cap of $223,978.00 and $1,532.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00379862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.01180730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00212894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005837 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

