CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has set its FY 2019 guidance at $5.79-5.89 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.50-5.61 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $130.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,282.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,106.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

