Critical Survey: Solarwindow Technologies (WNDW) vs. LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Solarwindow Technologies and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LyondellBasell Industries 1 5 11 0 2.59

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus target price of $114.40, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Solarwindow Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solarwindow Technologies N/A -62.56% -49.05% LyondellBasell Industries 12.02% 42.30% 15.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Solarwindow Technologies does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solarwindow Technologies and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$6.85 million N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $39.00 billion 0.88 $4.69 billion $11.27 8.19

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Solarwindow Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Solarwindow Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. develops electricity-generating systems using see-through glass windows and flexible plastic products. It engages in developing SolarWindow electricity-generating systems that harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources using a coating of organic photovoltaic solar cell. The company is also involved in developing SolarWindowCommercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindowStructural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindowArchitectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; and SolarWindowResidential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows. In addition, it engages in developing SolarWindowFlex, a flexible film, which is applied directly to different surfaces; and SolarWindow Retrofit Veneer, a transparent, tinted, and flexible veneer that installers can apply directly on to existing, previously installed, window glass. The company was formerly known as New Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. in March 2015. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kalen Capital Corporation.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. Further, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. In addition, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.