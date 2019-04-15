Critical Survey: Insulet (PODD) versus Quantrx Biomedical (QTXB)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Quantrx Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.58% 1.73% 0.38% Quantrx Biomedical N/A -88.93% 71.39%

This table compares Insulet and Quantrx Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $563.82 million 9.81 $3.29 million $0.05 1,867.00 Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Quantrx Biomedical.

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Insulet and Quantrx Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 7 1 2.90 Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $101.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Summary

Insulet beats Quantrx Biomedical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of drugs over a specified interval of time, at an administered volume. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Quantrx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

