Critical Review: Washington Federal (WAFD) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Washington Federal and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $651.16 million 3.85 $203.85 million $2.40 12.89 Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Washington Federal and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Washington Federal pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 30.16% 10.31% 1.29% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Washington Federal beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

