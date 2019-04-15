Crh Plc (CRH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CRH by 551,608.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 452,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CRH by 2,073.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in CRH by 3,128.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 257,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $5,045,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Clarus Securities restated a “positive” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:CRH opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

