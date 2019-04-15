Creatio 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Creatio coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creatio has traded flat against the dollar. Creatio has a total market capitalization of $39,016.00 and $0.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00047025 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003747 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000480 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Creatio

Creatio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam . The official website for Creatio is xcreatio.com

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creatio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creatio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creatio using one of the exchanges listed above.

