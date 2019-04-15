CREA (CREA) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

CREA (CURRENCY:CREA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One CREA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. CREA has a total market cap of $87,799.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CREA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CREA has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,181.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.03255340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.78 or 0.05840836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.01617734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.01284407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.01348673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00322058 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00031200 BTC.

CREA Profile

CREA (CRYPTO:CREA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. CREA’s total supply is 19,327,713 coins. The official website for CREA is creaproject.io/crea-en . The Reddit community for CREA is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CREA’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain

Buying and Selling CREA

CREA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

