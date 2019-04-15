CRA Financial Services LLC Has $612,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

RYH opened at $196.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $207.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

