Covington Capital Management Has $3.34 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Covington Capital Management Has $3.34 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/covington-capital-management-has-3-34-million-position-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.