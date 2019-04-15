Cott Corp (COT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Cott alerts:

NYSE COT opened at $14.89 on Monday. Cott has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Cott had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cott will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cott news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hinson purchased 51,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $764,906.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,526.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cott by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 844,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cott during the fourth quarter worth about $31,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cott by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cott by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,420,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 78,182 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cott during the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.