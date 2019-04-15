CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $217,011.25 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $217,011.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,863,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,148,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,520 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $103,952.80.

On Friday, April 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,473 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $442,882.66.

On Friday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,405 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $352,351.95.

On Monday, April 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,655 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $434,305.30.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,804 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $117,350.20.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,251 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $343,310.38.

On Monday, March 18th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,852 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $453,602.40.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,954 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $192,364.48.

On Thursday, March 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,035 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,056,065.10.

On Thursday, February 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 27,513 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,807,604.10.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.84%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

