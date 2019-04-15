Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.41 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003553 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, BitForex, Ethfinex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00376702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.01098919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00211434 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001532 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinTiger, BitForex, CoinEx, Bithumb, OKEx, DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, DEx.top, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

