CorMedix (CRMD) Trading Down 7.3%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.53. 581,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 617,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
In other CorMedix news, Director Janet Dillione purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,118.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 493,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,548.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,300 over the last ninety days.
CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)
CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.
