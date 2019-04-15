Contrasting Uxin (UXIN) and Pinduoduo (PDD)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Uxin and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $483.08 million 1.97 -$221.84 million ($3.40) -0.96 Pinduoduo $1.91 billion 12.59 -$1.49 billion ($2.00) -10.85

Uxin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uxin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -46.77% N/A -43.39% Pinduoduo -78.51% -114.98% -32.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pinduoduo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Uxin presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 155.62%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $30.98, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Uxin’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

