Contrasting Oxbridge Re (OXBR) and HCI Group (HCI)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxbridge Re and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

HCI Group has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given HCI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and HCI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $3.81 million 1.89 -$5.75 million N/A N/A HCI Group $231.29 million 1.55 $17.73 million $3.23 12.89

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -150.89% -45.28% -31.36% HCI Group 8.14% 13.68% 3.17%

Dividends

HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Oxbridge Re does not pay a dividend. HCI Group pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

HCI Group beats Oxbridge Re on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

