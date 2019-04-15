Contrasting Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) & Its Peers

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ORTX) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Orchard Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.08 million -$230.49 million -1.96 Orchard Therapeutics Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Orchard Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics Competitors 832 2772 6052 261 2.58

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.26%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.