Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,788,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,675,805 shares of company stock valued at $73,335,967. Company insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

