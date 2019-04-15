Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Continental Building Products by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Continental Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Continental Building Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Continental Building Products by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Continental Building Products Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

