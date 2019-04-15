Conceal Achieves Market Cap of $507,883.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $507,883.00 and approximately $6,384.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003154 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.02398985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00486954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00022083 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019443 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,429,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,480 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

