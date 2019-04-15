Compugen (CGEN) Trading Down 11.6%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 521,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 174,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Compugen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $208.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.55.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Compugen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 690,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 101,212 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Compugen by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 104,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)
Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.