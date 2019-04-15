Comparing T3M (TTTM) & VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY)

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. T3M does not pay a dividend. VOLKSWAGEN pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of VOLKSWAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T3M and VOLKSWAGEN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VOLKSWAGEN $260.74 billion 0.31 $11.63 billion $5.12 6.25

VOLKSWAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than T3M.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and VOLKSWAGEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A VOLKSWAGEN 4.85% 12.49% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for T3M and VOLKSWAGEN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A VOLKSWAGEN 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN beats T3M on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

T3M Company Profile

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

VOLKSWAGEN Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

