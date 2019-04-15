Comparing R C M Technologies (RCMT) and Its Competitors

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare R C M Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares R C M Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio R C M Technologies $200.35 million $2.71 million 13.29 R C M Technologies Competitors $4.61 billion $141.05 million 17.89

R C M Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than R C M Technologies. R C M Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

R C M Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, R C M Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of R C M Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of R C M Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for R C M Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score R C M Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 R C M Technologies Competitors 170 537 697 29 2.41

R C M Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.61%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.23%. Given R C M Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe R C M Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares R C M Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets R C M Technologies 1.36% 15.36% 5.01% R C M Technologies Competitors 2.96% 23.52% 6.84%

Summary

R C M Technologies peers beat R C M Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design. The Specialty Health Care segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The Information Technology segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The company serves aerospace and defense, energy, financial services, health care, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries, as well as educational institutions and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

