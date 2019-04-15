Comparing On Deck Capital (ONDK) & Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) and Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Deck Capital and Mogo Finance Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Deck Capital $398.38 million 1.00 $27.68 million $0.43 12.19 Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.13 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -3.33

On Deck Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than On Deck Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for On Deck Capital and Mogo Finance Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Deck Capital 1 3 3 0 2.29 Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

On Deck Capital presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.53%. Mogo Finance Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.35%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than On Deck Capital.

Profitability

This table compares On Deck Capital and Mogo Finance Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Deck Capital 6.95% 11.80% 3.05% Mogo Finance Technology -35.90% -1,609.72% -15.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of On Deck Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of On Deck Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

On Deck Capital beats Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc. operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

