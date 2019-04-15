Comparing FirstEnergy (FE) and Atlantica Yield (AY)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FirstEnergy and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 10.41% 21.13% 3.80% Atlantica Yield 3.98% 2.25% 0.41%

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. FirstEnergy pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out 352.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FirstEnergy and Atlantica Yield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Atlantica Yield 0 0 5 0 3.00

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Atlantica Yield has a consensus target price of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Atlantica Yield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.26 billion 1.95 $1.35 billion $2.59 15.97 Atlantica Yield $1.04 billion 1.93 $41.60 million $0.42 47.93

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Atlantica Yield on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

