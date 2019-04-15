Comparing Eventbrite (EB) & The Competition

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eventbrite to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eventbrite Competitors 710 2518 5501 278 2.59

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 87.42%. Given Eventbrite’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite Competitors -5.35% -8.06% -1.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million -$64.08 million -14.28 Eventbrite Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.43

Eventbrite’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eventbrite peers beat Eventbrite on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

