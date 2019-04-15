Comparing Applied Minerals (AMNL) & Hecla Mining (HL)

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) and Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

This table compares Applied Minerals and Hecla Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38% Hecla Mining -4.68% -2.13% -1.34%

2.3% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Minerals and Hecla Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $2.44 million 2.88 -$14.91 million N/A N/A Hecla Mining $567.14 million 1.91 -$26.56 million ($0.11) -20.27

Applied Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hecla Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Minerals and Hecla Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hecla Mining 1 3 3 0 2.29

Hecla Mining has a consensus price target of $4.24, indicating a potential upside of 90.26%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Minerals does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Applied Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and Hollister and Midas mines located in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.