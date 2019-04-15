Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The company's diversified business structure with exposure to steel, iron-ore mining, logistics, cement and energy industries will prove beneficial over the long run. Also, recovering domestic economy and improvement in automotive, construction and capital goods sectors will boost demand for steel in the country. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from its focus on deleveraging.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of SID opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $4,405,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 268,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

