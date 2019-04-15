Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $324.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

CBSH opened at $59.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,667,007.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,668,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $201,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,901.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $340,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

