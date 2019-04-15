Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comerica stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

