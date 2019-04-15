COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Collplant holdings Ltd is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs. It involved in developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets. It product pipeline include rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds. Collplant holdings Ltd is based in NESS-ZIONA, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.32.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

