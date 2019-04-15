Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Coherent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Coherent by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. 13,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,807. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Coherent will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

