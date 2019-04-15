Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $13.30 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

