CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,889. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

