CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,345 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $919,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,840,000 after acquiring an additional 564,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $489,417,000 after acquiring an additional 145,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,588,533 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $283,172,000 after acquiring an additional 256,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,945. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $105.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/cmh-wealth-management-llc-buys-155-shares-of-electronic-arts-inc-ea.html.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.