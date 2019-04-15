Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $547,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,351,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,828,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

