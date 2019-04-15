Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. 301,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,440,669. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The mining company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.52 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 47.17% and a negative return on equity of 509.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 9.39%.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $35,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $127,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.