Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 860,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 103,239 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 673.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,194,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $414,262,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.74.

MA opened at $238.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $240.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $1,822,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,396.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,428,540. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

