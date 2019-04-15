Clarence Edward Smith Acquires 3,052,576 Shares of ProtoKinetix, Inc. (PKTX) Stock

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 3,052,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $183,154.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ProtoKinetix stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,177. ProtoKinetix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

